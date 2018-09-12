Amazon brings Whole Foods grocery delivery to Memphis

Want natural and organic products without ever having to leave your house?
Well, you might be in luck.
Amazon and Whole Foods Market launched delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Memphis yesterday.
The delivery started yesterday and Prime members can shop through Prime Now for thousands of items.
Groceries could be delivered in as quickly as an hour.
The service in ten new cities plus more areas of New York, Los Angeles and Dallas/Ft. Worth,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”
