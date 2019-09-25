0 Amazon could be bringing 1,000 jobs to Memphis

Could Amazon soon be opening up a big facility in the Mid-South?

Wednesday, the Shelby County Board of Adjustment will discuss the future of a possible distribution fulfillment center likely bringing 1,000 new jobs.

Amazon is the company that sources said would have this type of facility.

We expect to learn whether a five-story building will be allowed on the property. That is what is being proposed.

That is 96 feet to be exact.

A source confirmed Amazon is the company coming to Raleigh. The land they are looking at is in Raleigh just north of the Nike Distribution Center.

Shelby County Commissioner Willie Brooks said the next step is for the board of adjustment to discuss the height of the proposed facility Wednesday.

It's something they have to approve before taking any further action.

Once they get approval, they can move forward with the state to get incentives.

Then they will come back on a local level to talk about the incentives that can be provided.

The proposal is for a 4 million square foot warehouse.

FOX13 spoke with a barber in the area who said he's ready for this process to move forward because he's considering his bottom line.

"Because revenue is always good so more revenue means more customers for us and we get to run elbows with different companies so that will be good for our business," said Derrick Thomas.

Those jobs will likely pay about $15 an hour.

FOX13 reported last month when this announcement came out that although commissioner Brooks cannot talk specifics, he said the proposal would attract warehouse logistics jobs.

We reached out to Amazon several times and they have not confirmed this information.

