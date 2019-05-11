Amazon driver shot at in road rage incident on popular Memphis road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Amazon driver had his van shot at in a road rage incident in Memphis, police said.
According to MPD, the victim told police he was driving his Amazon van south on International Drive toward Poplar Avenue when a white pickup truck pulled out in front of him and cut him off.
The victim told investigators that pickup truck was swerving back and forth on the road as he tried to go around it. Then when they pulled up to the light at the intersection, the victim said he pulled next to the truck to turn onto Poplar.
That is when police said the driver of the truck “exchanged words” with the victim and pulled out a black handgun.
Police said the suspect fired a shot at the van before driving away west on Poplar.
The victim found a bullet hole in the passenger door of his van and a small bullet lodged in his shoe.
According to police, the victim – who was not identified – was not injured in the incident.
MPD described the suspected shooter as a thin man in his late 20s, with short, blonde hair, a thin chinstrap beard and glasses. Investigators said there was a woman in the passenger seat as well.
The investigation is ongoing.
