0 Amazon hosts small business academy in the Mid-South

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Business is booming for Amazon and the retail giant said they want more mom-and-pop operations to jump on board.

Friday Amazon hosted their first Amazon Academy for Small Business for free at North Mississippi Community College's Desoto Campus.

It was the first small business academy of its kind that Amazon has ever held anywhere in the United States.

In the past, Amazon held business academies in Europe, but they noticed recently that small business sales from Mississippi are outpacing anywhere in the country on Amazon.

Amazon and the Chamber of Commerce did a survey and found that they Magnolia state ranked number one in sales growth.

About 100 small business owners showed up for the academy to hear from a panel of successful business owners who use Amazon. Among them was Shantell Owens, who runs a cosmetics business.

Owens told FOX13, "I know that Amazon has pretty much taken over the world. I am pretty much here to get knowledge about how to do what they are doing."

The Amazon Academy spend two hours covering the secrets of making Amazon work for small business.

Owens said she intends to get things right the first time saying, "because if you do it the wrong way you spend a lot of money. If you don't do it right, you have lost a lot of money."

Small business owners told FOX13 they want to take what they have learned here and apply it to their business to better market their products.

Amazon told FOX13 they have over a 115 tools small business owners can use to help them increase their business.

If you didn't make it to Fridays' Small Business Academy you can find much of the information at https://www.aboutamazon.com/supporting-small-businesses

