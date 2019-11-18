Amazon plans to bring 500 full-time jobs to DeSoto County, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Amazon plans to employ more than 500 people in the Mid-South. This facility would create hundreds of full-time jobs with a starting pay of $15 per hour.
Officials told FOX13 the DeSoto County fulfillment center will be located in Legacy Park in Olive Branch.
Back in December 2018, Amazon announced they were bringing a fulfillment center to Marshall County. The center would bring 850 jobs to the area over three years.
“Amazon's decision to locate a second consumer goods fulfillment center in North Mississippi is a tremendous milestone for DeSoto County and our entire state," Gov. Phil Bryant said.
Withing two months, Amazon has announced two Mississippi locations, creating 1,300 jobs for people in Mississippi.
A source confirmed Amazon is also planning a to build a location in Memphis. The land they are looking at is in Raleigh, just north of the Nike Distribution Center.
The new warehouse is expected to bring jobs and millions in investment to the North Memphis community.
For more information on working at the Amazon fulfillment center, job seekers can visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.
