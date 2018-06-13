  • Amber alert canceled as child found, suspect in custody

    JACKSON, Miss. - UPDATE (10 PM) The child has been located and a suspect is now in custody, according to the MBI. 

    An amber alert was issued for a 6-year-old girl accompanied by a woman in Mississippi Friday. 

    The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for 6-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines and Jasmine Simmons, who were both last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Glenmary Street in Jackson.

    Police said they were traveling in a white Ford Taurus with a Miss. license plate (HPI 586). 

    Gaines is a black female, 3-foot-11 and 35 pounds. She was wearing eye glasses, a lime-green shirt with palm trees on it, ankle-length blue jogger pants and black-and-silver flip flops. 

    Simmons is 5-foot-8, weighs 165 pounds and was wearing a white shirt, white floral jeans and flip flops. 

    Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call the MBI at 855-642-5378.

