Amber alert canceled as child found, suspect in custody

JACKSON, Miss. - UPDATE (10 PM) The child has been located and a suspect is now in custody, according to the MBI.
An amber alert was issued for a 6-year-old girl accompanied by a woman in Mississippi Friday.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for 6-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines and Jasmine Simmons, who were both last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Glenmary Street in Jackson.
Police said they were traveling in a white Ford Taurus with a Miss. license plate (HPI 586).
Gaines is a black female, 3-foot-11 and 35 pounds. She was wearing eye glasses, a lime-green shirt with palm trees on it, ankle-length blue jogger pants and black-and-silver flip flops.
Simmons is 5-foot-8, weighs 165 pounds and was wearing a white shirt, white floral jeans and flip flops.
Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call the MBI at 855-642-5378.
