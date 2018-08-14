Amber Alert canceled for 2-month-old girl

UPDATE: The two-month-old child has been found. The child is safe.
----
Arkansas police are trying to find a two-month-old after her father stabbed her mother and then drove off with the baby in the car, police said.
Danny Trent Barrows, 38, got into a fight with the mother of his child, and brutally attacked her. The Amber Alert said the suspect stabbed her in the leg and then started to repeatedly punch her.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pregnant woman killed by boyfriend, horrific 911 call released
- Hundreds of indictments dismissed after grand jury leader failed to follow procedure
- Man called 911 moments before driving into river after killing girlfriend, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Two-month-old Ivy Kay Barrow was inside the car. Danny Barrows, according to the alert, put a knife to the body of the child.
The suspect then left the victim on the side of the road and drove off with the infant in the car. The vehicle is a 2005 Dodge Stratus, brown in color displaying a fictitious Arkansas disabled tag of 300005.
Ivy was last seen wearing a onesie with blue and purple flowers.
The two are missing out of Washington County. If you have any information, call Washington County Sheriff's Office at 479-444-5712.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}