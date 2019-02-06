  • Amber alert canceled, investigators find 2-year-old girl in Mississippi

    Updated:

    JACKSON CO., Miss. - UPDATE (9 PM) Investigators have canceled the Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl in Mississippi.

    Genesis McCord, 2, was found safe hours after being reported missing in Mississippi.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, McCord, of Pascagoula in Jackson County was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Bandywood Apartments. 

    Investigators said Genesis is two feet tall, with brown eyes and black hair. 

    MBI officials believe Genesis is with her father, Joe Quincy McCord, 28, who is also being sought by investigators.

    Police said her father is 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

    They are believed to be in a 2018 tan Ford Fusion with Alabama license plate 2CC 5166. 

    Investigators said McCord is considered “armed and dangerous.”

    Anyone with information on either of the two people’s whereabouts, or information regarding the vehicle, is asked to call MBI at 855-642-5378. 

