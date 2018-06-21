Amber Alert cancelled for 5-year-old MS girl

UPDATE:
The girl has been found. Thank for helping to spread the word.
--
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find a missing child.
The state issued an Amber Alert for five-year-old Baylee Elizabeth Emison of Clay County, Mississippi.
According to the alerts, she was last seen wearing a green sundress with birds on it and was bare-footed.
She is with Martha Ann Poss, but details surrounding alert are very limited.
Poss is described as a white female, five feet, six inches tall weighing 165 pounds, with blonde hair.
They were traveling in a 2012 silver four-door Nissan pick-up truck bearing Mississippi license plate CYA 605.
They were last seen Wednesday night at approximately 9:15 p.m. traveling east on Highway 50.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Baylee Elizabeth Emison, Martha Ann Poss or the vehicle should contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5387.
