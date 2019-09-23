  • Amber Alert cancelled for missing 2-year-old in Arkansas

    ARKANSAS - UPDATE: 

    The Amber Alert has been canceled. 

    The Arkansas police is asking for help to find a missing 2-year-old girl. 

    D'Kaylei R'Nay Gregory went missing around 6 p.m. Sunday night. 

    Authorities believe she is with Cheyenne Elizabeth Moore, 23. 

    The missing child may be traveling in a car with Arkansas Tag 176XWO 2003 Nissan Sentra 4-door Silver in color 

