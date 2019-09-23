Amber Alert cancelled for missing 2-year-old in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - UPDATE:
The Amber Alert has been canceled.
----
The Arkansas police is asking for help to find a missing 2-year-old girl.
D'Kaylei R'Nay Gregory went missing around 6 p.m. Sunday night.
Authorities believe she is with Cheyenne Elizabeth Moore, 23.
The missing child may be traveling in a car with Arkansas Tag 176XWO 2003 Nissan Sentra 4-door Silver in color
