Amber Alert for missing toddlers in Mississippi canceled, both children safe, MBI says

MISSISSIPPI - UPDATE 11:50 a.m. 10/17/19
The Amber Alert was canceled. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, both children have been located and are safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Authorities in Mississippi are desperately searching for two missing children.
Dior Wade, 3, was last seen in Copiah County. She is 3 ft. tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a black shirt, leopard print pants, and black boots.
Zarie Wade, 1, is also missing. He is 3 ft. tall, with brown eyes and brown hair with twists. Zarie was last seen wearing camo pants, a turquoise shirt, and brown shoes.
Dior and Zarie were last seen around 4:39 Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believe they could be traveling north towards Hinds County.
They are accompanied by Teanna Dixon, 28, and Derek Young, 29. They were driving at 2016 silver Lincoln MKZ with Georgia license plate RTI 3239.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.
