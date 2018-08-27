  • AMBER ALERT: Investigators search for missing 3-year-old in Arkansas

    By: Courtney Mickens

    PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - Arkansas investigators are searching for a missing 3-year-old taken by her father who is considered 'armed and dangerous.'

    Jal'ah Ware was taken during an aggravated residential burglary in Pulaski County, Arkansas. 

    Police said her father, Jal'on Ware, shot a man and physically assaulted another man during the burglary.

    Jal'on Ware, 21, is considered armed and dangerous.

    Jal'ah Ware was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts. She's 3 feet tall and weighs 30 lbs.

    Jal'ah has black hair, brown eyes, with light brown complexion.

    Her father is 5'04", with black hair and brown eyes. They could possibly be driving a white Jeep Cherokee with an Arkansas with a temporary license plate.

    If you have any information regarding where Jal'ah Ware could be, please call Jacksonville Police at 501-985-2802.

