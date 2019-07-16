Amber Alert issued for 2 babies, abductors possibly headed to Mississippi

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two babies who were abducted in Arizona and may be headed to Mississippi.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said 2-year-old Blaze Kirkley and 4-month-old Ryder Kirkley were last seen in Florence, Arizona and are believed to be in danger.
Investigators said the two children may have been abducted in Pinal County by Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Kirkley.
According to authorities, they may be driving a 2008 Dodge pickup with Louisiana license plate C618802 that was heading toward New Mexico. Officials believe the suspects may be traveling with the children to Louisiana or Mississippi.
Blaze Kirkley was described as 2-foot-9, 28 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Ryder Kirkley was described as 2-foot-1, 15 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
At this point, it is unclear what the male suspect's relationship was to the children.
Anyone with information regarding any of the people’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
