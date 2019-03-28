  • Amber Alert issued for Georgia 1-year-old believed to be in 'extreme danger'

    The Arcade Police Department is searching for a missing toddler said to be in "extreme danger" in Jackson County.

    Baylee Sue Peeples was reported missing early Thursday morning on Rock Forge Road in Jefferson, Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Levi's Call for the little girl.

    Authorities said she was abducted by Robert Joseph Peeples. He is 39 years old and may be in a white 1993 GMC Vandura van with a Georgia tag RIK1620. Baylee's mother said he is the father. 

    The two may be headed toward Gwinnett County or Winder or Mississippi, authorities believe.

    Cell phone records show the location for the two was at I-85 at Spaghetti Junction around 4:30 a.m.

    The GBI is assisting with the search. 

