Amber Alert issued for Georgia 1-year-old believed to be in 'extreme danger'

The Arcade Police Department is searching for a missing toddler said to be in "extreme danger" in Jackson County.
Baylee Sue Peeples was reported missing early Thursday morning on Rock Forge Road in Jefferson, Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Levi's Call for the little girl.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Authorities said she was abducted by Robert Joseph Peeples. He is 39 years old and may be in a white 1993 GMC Vandura van with a Georgia tag RIK1620. Baylee's mother said he is the father.
The two may be headed toward Gwinnett County or Winder or Mississippi, authorities believe.
Cell phone records show the location for the two was at I-85 at Spaghetti Junction around 4:30 a.m.
The GBI is assisting with the search.
UPDATE: I just spoke with Baylee Peeples mom. She told me her daughter’s father was dropping them off at home & when she tried to get Baylee out of the car seat.. he told her no you will never see her again & drove off. The first pic is what Baylee had on when she taken. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/lwW9cXDoRX— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) March 28, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}