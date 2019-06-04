Amber Alert issued for missing baby

The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is asking for help to find a missing baby.
According to deputies, Rose Graham, who is 11-months-old, went missing from the Lowrance area in southeast Shelby County.
Shortly after 5 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
She was taken by her father Roscoe Graham, 25. Rose was seen wearing a navy-blue onesie.
He is possibly suicidal and armed with a weapon.
She went missing on Monday evening. The Shelby County Sheriff's Department called the search desperate and fear for the child's safety.
Law enforcement fears she has not been fed in several hours and also maybe dehydrated.
FOX13 is working to learn more details about the missing child.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
