Amber Alert issued for Tennessee girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teen.
Grace Galliher, 17, was last seen in Marion, Virginia.
The FBI's Knoxville Field Office and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee are asking for help to find her.
According to the release, "Galliher is believed to have left her home in Bristol, Tennessee, on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. She may be in the company of 52-year-old Richard Tester, and may be in danger. Tester is described as a White male, 5'9", 166 pounds, and wears glasses."
Galliher and Tester are believed to be traveling in a blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Tennessee license place B7101V. They were last seen at a motel in Marion, Virginia. It is believed they are traveling north on I-81.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Grace Galliher is asked to call the FBI's Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, or the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at (423) 279-7331. You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
