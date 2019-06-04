Amber Alert leads to arrest, several charges for Shelby County father

The child at the center of an Amber Alert in Shelby County has been found, according to deputies.
According to deputies, Rose Graham, who is 11-months-old, went missing from the Lowrance area in southeast Shelby County.
She was taken by her father Roscoe Graham, 25. Rose was seen wearing a navy-blue onesie late Monday night.
Shortly after 5 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Deputies said he was possibly suicidal and armed with a weapon.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office called the search desperate and feared for the child's safety.
Law enforcement also said they were worried she had not been fed in several hours and also may have been dehydrated.
Roscoe Graham was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m.
According to authorities, Graham is being charged with aggravated child abuse, unlawful possession of a weapon, and domestic assault-bodily harm.
