0 Amber Alert suspect possibly inside apartment complex with 3-week-old baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Amber Alert has been issued for three-week-old Steven Smith.

Officers have since received information that the suspect is possibly inside of an apartment within the complex with the child. Officers are attempting to make contact. This is an ongoing investigation.

Our primary concern is the safe return of baby Steven Smith. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018

Police said the father, Stevie Boyd, might be inside the apartment complex where he took the child.

Officers are trying to make contact with Boyd. They said their primary concern is making sure the child is safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told FOX13 the baby was taken by his “non-custodial father."

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a missing and endangered infant.

The 3-week-old baby, Steven Smith, was taken by his “non-custodial father,” according to police.

Police said the man took the baby boy from his mother’s home in the 4200 block of Graceland Avenue, at the Peppertree Apartments.

According to MPD, the father -- identified as Stevie Boyd, 21 -- fired shots from a revolver at the mother as he was leaving the scene.

Police said Boyd was last seen on foot in the apartment complex.

The victim is described as black, weighing seven pounds, nine ounces with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said the baby had a black shirt and diaper.

MPD said Boyd is 6-foot, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes wearing a red/black hat and black clothes.

If you have any information regarding the suspect or victim’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police.

