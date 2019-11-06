American Heart Association and Landers Auto Group join together to benefit local youth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local automotive dealership brand and the American heart association teamed up to benefit a local elementary school.
During this campaign, all five Landers Auto Group locations collected and purchased 300 sports balls that were donated to Well Station Elementary in Shelby County on Tuesday.
As Heart Ball Chair and, Landers Auto Group president, Kent Ritchey is spearheading the Heart Ball Executive Leadership Team in their mission to end cardiovascular disease and childhood obesity. This donation will help them get the daily recommendations for physical activity to lead a healthy life. This donation is especially meaningful after the school's storage unit was broken into over the summer and their recess equipment stolen.
"Over the years we have taken major steps towards building a healthier Mid-South, however our work is not done." said Kent Ritchey, president of Landers Auto Group, and Heart Ball Chair. "Whether it's donating sports equipment to students, hosting CPR trainings or promoting women's health, the American Heart Association is devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke we couldn't be prouder to support this cause," said Ritchey.
"We are honored to work with Mr. Ritchey and the Landers team to make this donation happen and help the students at Wells Station get the recommended amount of physical activity to lead a healthy life," says Nichole Epson, Heart Ball Director for the Mid-South American Heart Association. "This donation is truly our mission in motion and one of ways our Heart Ball team is making a meaningful impact in our community."
The American Heart Association recognizes Memphis is the #4 most obese city in America and half of Memphis children live in poverty. The American Heart Association and The Landers Auto Group share a mission to help those most in need with a goal of making the Mid-South a heart-healthy home.
