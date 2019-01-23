American Job Center announces two job fairs

Need a job?
The American Job Center has multiple upcoming job fairs to round out the month of January.
Technicolor is holding their job fair on Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The location is at 4240 Hickory Hill Rd. Memphis, TN 38141
They are hiring for the following: Machine Operator, Mechanical Technical, Material Handler, Equipment Operator, and Reach Lift Truck Driver
They will be hiring for over 300 positions. They are looking for dedicated individuals who will help their organization be successful.
R&S Staffing is also holding a job fair at 155 Angelus St. Memphis, TN 3810 on January 29, 2019 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Below is a list of available positions:
R&S Staffing is seeking candidates for the following positions located in Gallaway, TN:
- Reach Truck Operator $13-$14
- Shipping Coordinator $13-$14
- Cycle Counter $13-$15
- Production Worker $10.05
- Associate Supervisor $13+
- Maintenance Tech I $22+
- Maintenance Tech III $25+
- Process Tech I $15+
- Process Tech II $18+
- Production Supervisor $45K-$65K
