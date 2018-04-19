0 American prisoner in Turkey has ties to Memphis, family speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At her home in Collierville, Angela Brunson performed a song her cousin, Andrew Brunson, wrote from a prison cell in Turkey.

“You can’t read it without just wanting to break down and cry,” Angela said, holding the sheet music for the song in her hand.

She calls it a “praise song,” but said she can tell Andrew is heartbroken through his lyrics.

“You are worthy, worthy of my all,” Angela sang, while performing the song at the piano in her living room.

“My tears and pain I lift up as an offering,” she continued. “Teach me to share in the fellowship of your suffering. Lamb of God, you are worthy of my all.”

The family shared a picture of a thinned Andrew Brunson, who has spent the last year and a half packed in a prison cell.

He’s joined by thousands who have been arrested since a failed military coupe in Turkey in July 2016.

“He’s lost 50 pounds,” Jean Brunson, Andrew’s aunt, said. “He’s really getting broken down, and we need to get him out before something really bad happens.”

Andrew Brunson is a missionary with ties to family in Memphis. He and his wife, Norine, have lived in Turkey for more than 20 years.

“He was here visiting family,” Angela Brunson said, describing the day of the coupe. “He was at my house that summer.”

Family members were nervous for Brunson to return. But to the pastor, his church in Turkey was home.

“That is really where his heart was,” Angela Brunson said. “Even though all of us were thinking, ‘It’s time to come back home,’ he didn’t want to hear it.”

“He wanted to go back and take care of his people,” she said.

With the country still in turmoil following the failed coupe, Brunson returned to Turkey after his summer vacation in 2016.

He and his wife were arrested in October 2016, after Andrew went to a police station where he thought he had earned “permanent residence,” Angela said.

His wife was released two weeks later.

“For them to say that he is trying to help Islamic terrorists is laughable and insane and ludicrous,” Angela said.

Brunson is accused of espionage and aiding terror groups.

President Donald Trump called for the American’s release in a tweet this week.

“Pastor Andrew Brunson, a fine gentleman and Christian leader in the United States, is on trial and being persecuted in Turkey for no reason,” the President said.

“Hopefully he will be allowed to come home to his beautiful family where he belongs,” Trump added.

Angela said the arrest is an attack on Andrew’s religion, in a country that had practiced freedom of religion up until the attempted coupe.

“They actually claim in the indictment against him that his charge is ‘Christianization,’ and they're calling that a terrorist act,” Angela Brunson said.

Norine and Andrew have three children. Their adult daughter is living in Germany. They have two sons, one in college and one in high school, who are currently living in the U.S.

“Every time I get on my computer there's 50 100 new people praying for Andrew,” Jean Brunson said. “I think our prayers are the most important thing.”

“We also need to act, with diplomacy, in whatever way we can, and do whatever we can to get him out of there,” she added.

