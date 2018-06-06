Amount of job openings exceeding number of unemployed people, officials say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The number of available jobs exceeds the amount of people looking for work, according to a new report from the United States Department of Labor.
That has not happened in the last 18 years.
And according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce, those national statistics are on par with the numbers in Shelby County. Officials say that ties in to a lack of qualified candidates.
Chief investigative reporter Jim Spiewak speaks with local hiring managers about the difficulties in finding qualified, available candidates for open positions – on FOX13 News at 6 p.m.
