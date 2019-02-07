0 An inside look at Arkansas' first medical marijuana cultivation facility

COTTON PLANT, Ark. - A local town is hoping a miracle drug will save them from an almost certain death.

Cotton Plant, Arkansas has a population of 649. It was once the cultural center of Woodruff County, but now it’s turning to another crop.

The miracle is coming in the form of the first legal crop of medical marijuana in the Mid-South.

FOX13 spoke to Mayor Clara Harston-Brown, who just took office in January. She’s a lifelong resident of Cotton Plant.

"Cotton brought us up, and that crop – marijuana…medical marijuana –it’s gonna bring us back,” Mayor Harston Brown said.

The town has nothing. A peak into the windows of the crumbling facades on its main street reveal shattered dreams of long-gone merchants.

Gayle Wilson works at the unnamed convenience store off the main street.

"This is the only store in Cotton Plant,” she said.

Business in the area has already doubled since Bold Team, LLC won a license to open a medical marijuana cultivation facility. It’s one of only five in the state.

Dwain Melvin farms nearby, and he spoke with FOX13.

"I think it's great. It's the only industry that's come down in this area in years,” he said. “I call it the wacky weed, (that’s) what I call it..."

Driving up to the facility is interesting. You travel past the abandoned school, the defunct cotton warehouse and you see the facility. It’s just past the tire dump in the middle of a soybean field.

Mayor Harston-Brown told FOX13 they were skeptical.

"When they came with the idea, we wasn't sure this was ever going to come to existence," the major explained.

It exists.

Bold Team, LLC is in the process of hiring 25-30 workers. Cotton Plant residents get priority, if they can pass the security and drug tests.

They've already planted the first crop of marijuana. However, we are not allowed to show you, yet.

"We are scheduled to harvest the last week of April...and will ...be putting medicine in dispensaries the first week of May,” Robert Lercher said.

In the meantime, people around the town are hoping the plant will give them a reason to stay.

"There's going to be 30 new jobs in this area, and these people are going to be staying somewhere and spending money somewhere,” Lercher said.

