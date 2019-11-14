0 Andy Savage accuser speaks out, calls for his ordination to be revoked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is sharing her claims she was sexually assaulted by her pastor.

That pastor, Andy Savage, admitted to the relationship when he was a youth minister and the alleged victim was 17.

According to the Christian Post, after resigning in 2018, Savage is now starting another church in Memphis.

Jules Woodson shared her story of survival with FOX13 in her first on-camera interview to warn others.

"It's not about--it was never about me. It was helping other people, protecting other people."

Woodson said about 20 years ago Savage sexually abused her when he offered her a ride home from church in Texas.

"I looked up to him and I trusted him," said Woodson.

Woodson said she immediately reported what happened to church leaders and Savage eventually resigned.

Six months later, Woods said Savage started working at a church in Germantown

Later, Savage became a pastor at High Point Church in Memphis.

When Woodson shared her story, Savage admitted to a "sexual incident," then resigned from that position in March 2018.

"If he was genuinely repentant he would understand he's biblically disqualified from the pulpit," said Woodson.

Last month, we told you that Savage is reportedly starting Grace Valley Christian Church in Memphis.

Woodson is now calling for the Germantown church where he used to work to revoke his ordination to make a stand against sexual abuse.

"It's hard I wish it wasn't, so I just want people to learn and I'm here to help educate because it is devastating."

FOX13 has reached out and tried to contact Andy Savage and the Germantown Church multiple times, but we have not heard back yet.

