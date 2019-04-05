0 Animal shelter experiencing an overflow of puppies, employees call it 'unusual'

DESOTO, Co. - DeSoto County Animal Shelter is being overrun with puppies like never before. Usually, the shelter sees a break in litters in the winter but that is not the case.

Animal Services Director Monica Mock told FOX13 she does not know, but she thinks it might very well be weather related.

There are more than 3 dozen puppies housed at the DeSoto County Animal Shelter right now. Shelter Director Monica Mock told FOX13 she has never seen anything like it.

“We never stopped getting puppies in which is unusual because usually Christmas and winter season you don’t have puppies, but it never stopped this year," Mock said. "So we have carry over puppies from last fall and this winter that we have tried to get homes for and now we have new mommas having litters."

In some cases the puppies were born in the shelter, there are currently16 puppies that were. In other cases they came in as little pups months ago and nobody has adopted them yet.

“And then they sit here and we have some that have sat here since last November” Mock said.

Mock told FOX13 a rescue group from Indiana picked up eight puppies this morning but the puppies just keep coming.

“I have never seen this before and I have been in the business 14 years I have never seen puppy season all year long I really don’t know," Mock said.

"You send two out and then you have another momma having puppies and you get a call saying, 'Hey we have a litter of puppies.' It’s frustrating.”

Mock said she desperately needs puppies adopted and it is important for people to spray and neuter their pets.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.