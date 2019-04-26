0 Announcement of "Hamilton" showing at Orpheum has resulted in ticket scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Orpheum announced today that tickets for "Hamilton" will go on sale May 3.

Tickets range from $69 to $169 for the July shows.

But with the popularity of this show, several websites are already selling fake tickets.

FOX13 spoke today with the Orpheum president who said there are only two places to buy authorized tickets.

"I've actually listened to the soundtrack before I've seen it and usually don't do that," Chris Kroeze said.

"Wicked was big and Phantom of the Opera was big, Hamilton is like a phenomenon like no other. It's never happened before," Brett Batterson, Orpheum President and CEO said.

The people of Memphis have been wanting to get their hands on tickets since the announcement was made more than a year ago.

"It's exciting and I'm so happy we can finally tell people about it," Batterson said.

Tickets go on sale Friday but some overly eager fans may have seen tickets posted on secondary ticket sites months ago and purchased them.

"Some people have and they shouldn't do that because we can't guarantee unless you're buying from Ticketmaster or the Orpheum, there's no real guarantee you're getting real tickets," Batterson said.

Some of those unauthorized tickets are going for more than $500. When you buy those you can either get sent fake tickets or you may find out closer to the show date that site could not get you tickets at all.

"We are doing everything we can to get the tickets into the hands of the legitimate fans," Batterson said.

You can pre-register on ticketmaster.com now through April 30. The registration verifies you are a real fan and not a scalper or a robot. If approved, you can buy your ticket Friday.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the Orpheum at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 3. They will hand out wristbands from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and draw numbers to see who can come in and buy tickets. The show is expected to draw in fans from all over.

"Between Charlotte and Tulsa and New Orleans and St. Louis, Memphis is the first place you can see it. So we expect people to be coming from all geographic regions," Batterson said.

"I think this is a younger show, catered to those types of people, so I think it will bring a lot of good energy to the city," Kroeze said.

