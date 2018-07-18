0 Anonymous Memphis man donates hundreds to carjacked teen set to begin nursing school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An anonymous man donated hundreds of dollars to a teenage girl who was carjacked in Memphis over the weekend – and about to start college studying to be a nurse.

Taylor Brown loved her 1995 red GMC pick-up truck.

In two weeks it was supposed to take her to college for the first time.

“I’ve just been crying,” she told FOX13 on Monday.

Brown was tearing up again on Tuesday, but they were happy tears.

“Yeah, I didn't think he was going to give me this much,” she said, while holding a wad of bills in her hand.

One minute after the FOX13 story ended Monday a man called to see how he could help the 18-year-old, who plans to become a nurse.

Tuesday evening, the man met up with Brown. He wanted to remain anonymous.

“Your story really moved me last night, so I wanted to do something for you,” he said, handing her a sealed envelope. “I know you are getting ready to go to school. Where?”

“Bethel University,” responded Brown.

“I'm proud of you, very proud of you,” the man said, giving her hug.

Shortly after giving her the envelope, he left.

Inside was $500 cash. Brown was overwhelmed with emotion.

“I'm glad he helped me because no one really helps anybody anymore. So that was a blessing that he did try and help me,” Brown said.

Brown is still hoping her truck can be recovered. She is going to buy a phone with the cash.

As for the anonymous donor, he just hopes others feel inspired and help a stranger whenever they can.

“Make me proud in school, okay,” he said.

The man said he felt called by his pastor at New Direction Christian Church. He hopes a movement of generosity and kindness starts in Memphis.

