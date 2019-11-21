Another community police chief wants to add SkyCop cameras to fight crime

SARDIS, Miss. - Sardis Police Chief Bobby West told us he believes adding SkyCop cameras would make a big difference.
“We are trying to make the citizens feel safer and at the same time combat crimes that by putting the SkyCops or any camera in achieves that plus it makes the citizens feel safer and some citizens have requested the cameras," he said.
Alderman Michael Price is against the plan because the chief has not given very much information on the cameras.
“Well he wanted to put them in a residential neighborhood," Price said. "We don't know the cost, and we have no data nothing."
