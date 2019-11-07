0 Another Family Dollar is closed temporarily after problems discovered by TN State Rep.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee State Representative took action after concerns were raised at a local Family Dollar store.

In July, we told you about a Hickory Hill store that was shut down because of rodents and roaches.

Wednesday, state, city and county leaders met with the Family Dollar District Managers because of a number of reported problems this year.

A big part of the reason why these people came together was due to Patricia Rogers.

Patricia Rogers, a community activist, has been vocal about these problems since February.

"We have given Family Dollar enough time to address the issues, and they have refused to keep their promise," Patricia Rogers said.

Patricia invited city, county and state leaders to meet with Family Dollar District managers.

Community leaders told FOX13 that things got pretty heated in the meeting and that they are not going to be silent until this issue gets resolved.

Representative Karen Camper told FOX13, "Ms. Rogers said why do I have to call you about a problem. It should just be a part of your everyday protocol to just address issues as they come up in your stores."

About two hours after the meeting, Camper called the State Department of Agriculture to report problems at the Family Dollar store at Mendenhall road and Knight Arnold Road in Parkway Village.

Pictures showed dirty coolers, dirty floors, inventory blocking exits and junk underneath shelves.

The store is now closed.

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner said a boycott isn't a bad idea is store managers don't clean up.

Family Dollar's District Manager told FOX13 he had no comment.

