Another fire reported at Rendezvous restaurant in Downtown Memphis, according to MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a popular Downtown Memphis restaurant.
First responders were called to Rendezvous restaurant in the 50 block of S. Second Street.
Officials arrived on the scene around 9:10 Friday morning.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Another fire was reported at the iconic restaurant on July 6. Employees with the restaurant told FOX13 those flames ignited from a pit fire.
