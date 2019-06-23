  • Another hot and humid day in the Mid-South

    • Another hot and humid day expected with the heat index near 100
    • After 4PM we’ll see showers and storms enter the area
    • Some storms could be severe with damaging winds the primary risk
    • Rain chances stick around all week with temperatures moderating
    • Highs Monday and Tuesday will top out in the 80s
