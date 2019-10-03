Another man indictment after pregnant woman found murdered in the Mid-South

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have indicted another man after a pregnant woman was murdered in the Mid-South.
Tommy Taylor, 40, is the third man to be indicted in the murder.
Authorities said Jessica Hunt was 27 years old and pregnant when she was found dead in June 2018.
Hunt’s body was found along Berry Morrow Road. She was three months pregnant at the time of her death.
Investigators revealed Taylor was one of the men responsible for the crime. He’s been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts felony murder, one count especially aggravated kidnapping, one count tampering with evidence, one count abuse of a corpse, one count theft, and one count accessory after the fact.
He’s been booked with the Lauderdale County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Agents also secured indictments for Sequna Copeland and Bryson Bonds in connection to the case.
