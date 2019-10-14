Another protest planned at Ole Miss after appointment of next chancellor

OXFORD, Miss. - Some students at the University of Mississippi are planning to protest again after Glenn Boyce was appointed to be the next chancellor of the University of Memphis.
The group says it was a 'corrupt' process that that led to the 'illegitimate' appointment.
According to the release, they will be meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the steps of the Lyceum.
Earlier this month, FOX13 reported students were protesting in and outside where the board of trustees was supposed to formally introduce Boyce to the campus.
