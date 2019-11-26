Another vaping-related lung illness confirmed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. - Another vaping-related lung illness has been confirmed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.
This new case brings the state total to 11, with one death.
Nationwide, as of November 20, there have been 2,990 cases of lung illness reported from 49 states
Symptoms of severe vaping-related lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever and fatigue. Symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using e-cigarettes.
