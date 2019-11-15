0 Antibiotic-resistant superbugs will kill 35,000 Americans this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 35,000 Americans will die this year because of drug-resistant germs.

That's according to new information from the CDC.

For far too long Americans have been dependent on antibiotics to cure everything that ails us.

You've heard of drug-resistant superbugs. According to new information from the CDC, they're becoming stronger and are a greater public health threat than we previously thought.

"Almost 3 million people in the U.S. each year have some sort of antibiotic-resistant infection. We're talking the population of Chicago," said Dr. Criner.

Dr. Dale Criner is the Medical Director for the Emergency Department at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett.

"35,000 of those people die because of those infections because they can't be treated, because the bacteria, viruses, funguses learned how to beat the antibacterial medication that we use."

Dr. Criner said medical professionals knew the superbug situation was bad, but the latest numbers, he says, put it into perspective.

When asked if overprescribing is to blame, Criner responded, "I think the ownership of it really goes sometimes to the doctors, physicians, nurse practitioners, but sometimes it's the patients themselves. Their expectation sometimes is 'I've got this sinus infection, I'm going to see my doctor and get a Z-pack," he answered.

In many cases, Dr. Criner said, the illness is actually caused by a virus, so doctors will refuse to prescribe antibiotics.

Sometimes patients will then turn to doctor shopping or pressuring doctors until they get what they think works for them.

"Medications I used to use I can't use anymore. And sometimes it requires people to be hospitalized when they didn't use to have to be hospitalized, because I can only use IV medications because they've developed resistance to it," Dr. Criner explained.

Dr. Criner also shared a few things you can do to prevent coming down with a superbug.

1. Wash your hands regularly, and take all other precautions not to get sick.

2. Get your vaccinations.

3. If you're prescribed antibiotics, complete them. Don't stop halfway through.

4. Don't doctor shop. Trust your doctor if they say you don't need antibiotics.

