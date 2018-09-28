AP: Facebook says 50 million user accounts have been affected by a security breach

NEW YORK (AP) --Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts.
The company says hackers exploited the "View As" feature on the service.
Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement
Information from this article was given by the Associated Press.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Prominent city leader killed after shooting in Downtown Memphis
- Jurors visit crime scene on Day 3 of Jessica Chambers murder case
- Tennessee officials react to shooting death of prominent Memphis city leader
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}