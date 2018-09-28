  • AP: Facebook says 50 million user accounts have been affected by a security breach

    NEW YORK (AP) -- Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts.

    The company says hackers exploited the "View As" feature on the service.

    Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement

