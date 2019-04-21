Apartment buildings catch on fire in Memphis

An apartment complex caught on fire Easter Sunday and a massive response was required to put the fire out.
Flames broke out on the 3500 block of Crazyhorse Drive near Lamar Avenue.
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of the top of the building.
It is not clear what started the fire.
Dozens of people were standing outside the complex when FOX13 crews arrived.
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will have a report on FOX13 News tonight.
