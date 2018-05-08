0 Apartment complex 'boiling hot' after lack of air conditioning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One apartment complex is ‘boiling hot’ from lack of air conditioning.

Many residents in this complex are seniors with health conditions.

Residents told FOX13 it’s been a long time since they’ve had working A/C in their homes.

FOX13 contacted the complex last week about the incredibly hot living conditions. Residents at Luther Tower said nothing has changed.

Trending stories:

We contacted management and the City of Memphis to get answers and action.

A woman who wants to remain unidentified said, “They keep saying they're coming to fix it every day there's a problem.”

She and countless others said it's been more than a week with hot temperatures and no air, making living conditions unbearable.

She said, “To describe the heat inside there? It's about 85-90°.”

The temperature reader showed at least 86° inside one of the apartments at Luther Towers.

To add insult to injury, a resident said a pipe burst today making the elevator out of commission.

The woman said, “You can't even get into your apartment, or out of it right now. It's a problem. We need some help here.”

I asked management about the problem, but they asked me to leave the property. However, they did say the AC would be fixed today.

We contacted the management company who said they are aware of today's problem, but could not confirm with me how long the A/C has not been working.

They also said they have crews working to fix this hot mess.

“You can't sleep. I have not had much sleep-in days. You can't cook anything because it gets so hot. I'm just exhausted,” the woman said.

After an investigation, FOX13 discovered that the City of Memphis Division of Code Enforcement came to the towers. We will have the results later this week.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.