Apartment fire in Germantown leads to discovery of meth lab, documents say

A man has been arrested after a fire led to the discovery of a meth lab in Germantown, court records said.
According to police, firefighters and detectives were called to the 8900 block of Red Osier Drive for an apartment fire.
An employee who works for the management company said they were completing the restoration of the apartment when they found chemicals used for creating meth.
Detectives made the scene and confirmed the agents were used to make meth.
Bongs and glass pipes were also found. The apartment was being leased by Cadem Farese who had fled the scene of the fire, court records said.
He was picked up nearby after calls to police said there was someone who was possibly on drugs.
Farese was taken to a hospital due to his 'confusion and erratic behavior." Police records also detailed that he had meth on him when he was taken to the hospital.
A search warrant was obtained for his apartment and confirmed there were "sufficient precursor chemicals and evidence to provide probable cause that the manufacture of methamphetamine was conducted in this residence."
His bond is set at $1,000,000.
