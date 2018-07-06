Apartment manager off job after woman claims she was racially profiled at pool

MUD ISLAND, Tenn. - A woman is no longer employed at an apartment complex in Mud Island after she was recorded on video confronting a couple at the pool on the Fourth of July.
The woman, Camry Porter, posted on Facebook that alleged her and her boyfriend were discriminated against at the Riverset Apartments pool.
In a Facebook video shared over 7,000 times, the employee is seen approaching the couple about some of the members’ wardrobe.
Specifically, a man who is shown wearing socks with his feet dipped in the pool.
The incident that led to the viral post on social media, and how the complex is responding – on FOX13 News at 10.
