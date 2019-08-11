Apparent murder-suicide leaves two people killed in Cordova, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An apparent murder-suicide left a man and woman dead Sunday morning in Cordova.
According to MPD, officers were called to the 1800 block of Winship Dr around 9:30 a.m. for a shooting call. When MPD arrived, a male and female were located on the scene.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 1800 blk of Winship where a male and female were located. Both have been pronounced deceased on the scene. This appears to be a murder suicide situation; however this investigation is ongoing.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 11, 2019
Both have been pronounced deceased on the scene.
MPD told FOX13 this appears to be a murder-suicide situation.
However, this investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 News for the latest.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Administrator strangled to death inside home by escaped inmate in West Tennessee, officials say
- Victim identified after body found in trash bag behind Cordova shopping center
- Escaped inmate previously kidnapped woman, attacked her with aluminum bat, documents show
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}