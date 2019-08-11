  • Apparent murder-suicide leaves two people killed in Cordova, MPD says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An apparent murder-suicide left a man and woman dead Sunday morning in Cordova. 

    According to MPD, officers were called to the 1800 block of Winship Dr around 9:30 a.m. for a shooting call. When MPD arrived, a male and female were located on the scene. 

    Both have been pronounced deceased on the scene. 

    MPD told FOX13 this appears to be a murder-suicide situation.

    However, this investigation is ongoing.

