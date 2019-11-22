Appeal filed over voting machine lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group of Shelby County voters has concerns over the type of voting machines used in the county.
Shelby Advocates for Valid Election, SAVE, filed a lawsuit about the issue. A judge dismissed the claims in September.
Now, the organization is appealing the decision and pushing for hand-marked paper ballots.
We're breaking down the details of this appeal tonight on FOX13 News at 9
