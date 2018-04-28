0 AR judge blocks state's renewed Voter ID law, Crittenden Co. NAACP reacts

ARKANSAS - A big change for Arkansas voters planning to cast their ballots late next month.

A Pulaski County judge placing a preliminary injunction, blocking the state's revived voter id law, all just weeks before the May 22nd primary.

“I would urge people to get a picture id, but that should never be a reason to stop people from voting,” said Shabaka Afrika, president of the Crittenden County NAACP.

Afrika said he was happy to learn voters in Arkansas won't have to deal with voter id issues when they hit the booths for state primaries next month.

Pulaski County Circuit judge Alice Gray blocked the state's revived voter id law from being enforced during this year's primary.

“Anything that can increase a voter turnout, l think any civilized democratic society should applaud that,” Afrika said.

The law, which was signed by governor Asa Hutchinson last spring, would require voters to show a photo ID before casting their ballot.

Afrika said he believes it's a subtle way reducing the minority vote, keeping those with power, in power.

“It’s politics. People want control. And controlling the vote is power,” Afrika said. “A majority of those black votes are in the delta. Starting up in Mississippi County, all the way to Helena-West Helena.”

In a statement emailed to FOX13 from state secretary Mark Martin's office, the secretary argued a need for id is essential for many facets of American life:

Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin's Office released the following statement regarding a judge's ruling Thursday ordering an injunction against the state's voter ID law during the primary election:

Secretary Martin is an adamant proponent of voter ID. Presenting identification is required for almost all facets of American life. Securing the integrity of our electoral system is vitally important. Changing the rules in the middle of an election is irresponsible and creates confusion for voters. It is our job to uphold the law and to conduct a secure election. We strongly, but respectfully, disagree with Judge Gray’s opinion and are appealing this decision to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

No word yet if the decision would be appealed heading into the May 22 state primaries.

