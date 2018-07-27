Architecture firm gets ready for new homes in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - The city of Clarksdale commissioned an architecture firm to figure out how and where to get 300 new homes into the community. The goal is to broaden the tax base and get more people to move into town.'
City leaders think there’s a gap between low coast and expensive homes in the market, this study will find out if that’s true.
McCarty architects of Tupelo have been commissioned for the study. They say they’re going to take a deeper look into what kind of homes are needed in Clarksdale to draw people in.
Clarksdale native Montana Westbrooks of Clarksdale like the idea. “We need more residents. It could bring in more residents and bring back life to Coahoma all together," Westbrooks said.
