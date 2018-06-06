  • Are Beale Street Bucks' making a comeback?

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis City Council is getting ready to review and decide on new safety measures on Beale Street.

    Paying for any safety improvement will cost money once the city council makes a decision.

    One idea to raise money could be the return of Beale Street Bucks'. This controversial cover cost ended last year.

    Find out if Beale Street Bucks plan to make a comeback, tonight on FOX13 News.

