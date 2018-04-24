0 Are we allowed to bring guns into airports in the Mid-South?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People are allowed to bring guns into airports, but FOX13 found out there are specific steps owners need to take.

We spent the day with TSA Spokesperson Mark Howell, who demonstrated the legal way to pack a weapon.

First, he said they need to be unloaded.

“You’re going to make sure there are no rounds in the chambers on the inside as well,” he said.

Each gun goes inside a box specifically made for firearms. Howell tells us travelers have to notify ticket counter employees that they have it. Then, he says they will give customers a contact information card.

“Put it in your checked bag if you’ve got room for it,” he said. “It will be with your suitcase at your destination.”

In 2016, there were 3391 guns found at security check points in the United States. In 2017, there were 3952.

“Potentially being arrested or cited, getting a civil penalty of TSA, which can go to a max of $13,000, but you're also going to make the lines longer,” Howell said.

They’ll make offenders stay at the check point until police show up. Howell says the cost is too great to forget a gun is inside a carry on bag.

