Are you ready for the 'Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival'?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mid-South is getting ready for the 'Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival' on Riverside Dr. this Saturday.
This is the largest one-day crawfish festival outside Louisiana.
People from across the country will gather for the 26th annual event.
About 17,000 lbs of crawfish is expected to be consumed.
The festivities kick-off April 15th starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.
Join them on Wagner Place and Riverside Dr. between Union and Beale.
