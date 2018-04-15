  • Are you ready for the 'Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival'?

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mid-South is getting ready for the 'Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival' on Riverside Dr. this Saturday.

    This is the largest one-day crawfish festival outside Louisiana.

    People from across the country will gather for the 26th annual event.

    About 17,000 lbs of crawfish is expected to be consumed.

    The festivities kick-off April 15th starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

    Join them on Wagner Place and Riverside Dr. between Union and Beale. 

    For more information, click here

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Are you ready for the 'Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival'?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis teen sentenced to 50 years for rape and attempted murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victim cooperation a huge barrier to arresting and prosecuting domestic…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wrestling legend Jerry Lawler recovering from stroke

  • Headline Goes Here

    How manage your spring allergies in the Mid-South