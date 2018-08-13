  • Aretha Franklin hospitalized and 'gravely ill,' report says

    Aretha Franklin is gravely ill and in a Detroit hospital, according to ShowBiz411.

    She has cancelled several concerts this year citing health issues.

    A reporter with Detroit television station WDIV reported this morning he spoke with her family and that she is asking for prayers at this time.

    Franklin was born in Memphis, but her family moved to Detroit when she was young. 
     

