Aretha Franklin hospitalized and 'gravely ill,' report says

Aretha Franklin is gravely ill and in a Detroit hospital, according to ShowBiz411.
She has cancelled several concerts this year citing health issues.
BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release.— Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018
A reporter with Detroit television station WDIV reported this morning he spoke with her family and that she is asking for prayers at this time.
Franklin was born in Memphis, but her family moved to Detroit when she was young.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}