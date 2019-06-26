Argument at club leads to shots being fired on Memphis road, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after shots were fired at someone in Memphis after an argument at a club.
According to police, the situation started at an unnamed East Memphis club. When the suspect left, he went to a gas station.
The suspect then pulled up next to him and then left.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The victim then realized he was being followed. At some point while driving, the suspect drove up next to him and fired shots. No one was hit.
It is not exactly clear where the shots were fired.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}