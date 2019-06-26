  • Argument at sports bar leads to shots being fired on Sam Cooper at off-duty officer, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after shots were fired at an off-duty police officer in Memphis after an argument, officials said. 

    According to police, the situation started at an unnamed sports bar. When the victim left, he went to a gas station. 

    The suspect then pulled up next to him and then left. 

    The victim then realized he was being followed. While he was on Sam Cooper near I-240, the suspect drove up next to him and fired shots. No one was hit. 

    It is not exactly clear where the shots were fired. 

    Southaven police confirmed to FOX13 that the victim in the incident was an off-duty police officer. 

